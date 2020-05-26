N.C. Car Wash Worker Tracks Down Owner Of $1,200 Stimulus Check

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Antonio Hernandez works at a car wash in North Carolina. And recently, he found something very unusual in the trash there, a $1,200 stimulus check addressed to a man named Charles Thompson. Thompson is an Army veteran who works in construction and had recently moved. He said at this point, he never expected to see that check. But Hernandez and his daughter tracked him down. No one knows how the check wound up in the trash at the car wash, but Thompson called it a miracle.