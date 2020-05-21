NASA Seeks Participants For Isolation Study

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If it turns out you like self-isolation, maybe get in touch with NASA. They might offer you a chance to spend eight months locked in a Russian lab. Researchers there will simulate aspects of future trips to the moon and Mars, including the psychological effect of isolation. Ideal candidates are between the ages of 30 and 55, have an advanced degree or training as a military officer. And you will definitely need to speak English and Russian.