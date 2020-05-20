© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

British Man Invents 'Cuddle Curtain' For Socially Distant Hugs With Grandma

Published May 20, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Yes, the coronavirus has stopped us from giving each other hugs. A 29-year-old British man missed hugging his grandma so much that he invented a solution, a Cuddle Curtain. There are videos. They show a transparent shower curtain with two plastic sleeves hanging down each side. The grandma reaches into the sleeves for a hug, and she holds on for a long time. So, grandma, grandson, keep calm and cuddle on. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.