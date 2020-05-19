Labrador Retriever Receives Honorary Degree From Virginia Tech

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But apparently, you can give him a Ph.D. Moose, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever, received an honorary degree in veterinary medicine from Virginia Tech last week. He earned the dog-torate (ph) after six years of service as a therapy dog at the university. Because of social distancing, Moose got his degree in a virtual ceremony. But there was still plenty of pup and circumstance.