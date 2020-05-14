Every Era Has Its Own Hairstyle And Coronavirus Age Is No Exception

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Every era has its own hairstyle. And the coronavirus age may now have one of its own. The Guardian reports a once-popular style for girls in Kenya is seeing a resurgence, braided spikes, which just happen to resemble the coronavirus molecule. Apparently, the hairstyle is pretty affordable, which is nice in these financially austere times. One mom said, 50 Kenyan shillings is a good price for a hairstyle that also helps raise public awareness. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.