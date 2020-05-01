Pet Dog Interrupts TV Meteorologist's Forecast

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. WTVT meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was giving the forecast from home when he was suddenly interrupted.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PAUL DELLEGATTO: The maps aren't going to move because he just whacked the computer with his head.

MARTIN: His golden retriever Brody (ph) decided to make a cameo. With Brody on his lap, Dellegatto kept on talking about the weather. He said something about clouds overhead. But naturally, his colleagues were a bit distracted.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We don't need to see that forecast map. We'll just look at Brody.

MARTIN: Man's best friend now man's best co-worker.