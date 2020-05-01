Kentucky Derby Alternative Won't Be As Fast As The Horse Race

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Kentucky Derby is known as the fastest two minutes in sports. The horse race has been postponed because of COVID-19, but there's still a race this weekend - the Old Forester Kentucky Turtle Derby, a competition for eight turtles with names like Green Mamba and Seattle Slow. The race will start with these familiar notes.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: And they're off. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.