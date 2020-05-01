© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Kentucky Derby Alternative Won't Be As Fast As The Horse Race

Published May 1, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Kentucky Derby is known as the fastest two minutes in sports. The horse race has been postponed because of COVID-19, but there's still a race this weekend - the Old Forester Kentucky Turtle Derby, a competition for eight turtles with names like Green Mamba and Seattle Slow. The race will start with these familiar notes.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: And they're off. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.