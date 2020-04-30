2 British Friends Hit A Shelter-In-Place Jackpot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Pond and Dom Townsend hit a shelter-in-place jackpot. The friends share an apartment above The Prince, a London pub. Like all British pubs, it's closed with the chairs up on the tables. But Mr. Townsend is assistant manager, so he can get in. The friends have the pub to themselves. They play chess, putt golf balls across the floor. And Townsend, the veteran barman, can pour Mr. Pond a pint whenever he'd like to. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.