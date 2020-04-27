© 2021
Potato Association Eyes Solution To Belgium's Potato Surplus

Published April 27, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's a simple request. Belgians are being asked to eat twice the amount of fries at home during lockdown. Because the pandemic shut down restaurants, there is a surplus of 750,000 tons of potatoes in Belgium. So instead of eating fries just once a week, an association of potato producers is asking Belgians to double that. But even I, as a native of Idaho, had never thought to ask, can I have a side of fries with my fries? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.