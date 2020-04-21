© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

During Pandemic, With His Restaurant Closed, Chef Helps Local Families

Published April 21, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Two months ago, Mario Santiago's restaurant in Chicago, May St. Cafe, was doing great. He's the chef.

MARIO SANTIAGO: (Laughter) Oh, I was at the height of my catering business - weddings and birthdays and engagement parties. And we were doing 800 to 1,000 people a day in lunches.

KING: In lunches. His kitchen, though, is quiet now.

SANTIAGO: From one minute to the next, we were shutting down operations and sending people home. And there's - we have no jobs.

KING: The pandemic forced him to lay off 30 people. All of them, he says, were loyal workers.

SANTIAGO: It's heartbreaking when you get these people to call you up and ask you for work and that will work for food. I mean, how do you address that?

KING: Now, a couple miles away from his restaurant, a grade school called St. Ann is also having a crisis. Parents have lost their jobs; they need help feeding their kids. So a local nonprofit called the Big Shoulders Fund told Santiago they had an opportunity for him - he and his staff could cook for the school's families twice a week.

SANTIAGO: It's not about money. It's more about survival and how we can all survive together.

GERARDO VALDIVIA: Hello. My name is Gerardo Valdivia (ph).

KING: Gerardo Valdivia and his wife have five kids. The littlest one is only 9 months old. Valdivia lost his job last month, and he and his wife have been having a really hard time.

VALDIVIA: Our meals are much smaller than what we would usually have. A nice family dinner turns into just hot dogs or a $5 pizza.

KING: But Valdivia says the meals he's bringing home from Santiago's kitchen - the rice, the salad, the pasta - not just feeding his kids, it's giving them hope to.

VALDIVIA: The hungry feeding the hungry - that's what this is.

KING: Here's the thing. With the social distancing, he hasn't been able to thank chef Santiago in person. So we put the two of them on a phone call. And Valdivia tells the chef that one day, when this pandemic is over, he would really like him to meet his family.

VALDIVIA: You know, shake his hand, give him a hug - you know, I don't know. This is an invitation, I guess...

SANTIAGO: Well, it's welcome.

VALDIVIA: ...To sit down with chef Mario and sit down and share a meal with you.

SANTIAGO: We can sit out on the patio. We can sit down as a family (laughter).

VALDIVIA: Chef Mario, I just want to say thank you. You've - you're teaching us that there's hope out there, that there's people who care.

SANTIAGO: Wow, I don't even know how to respond to that. That's amazing. I'm still living my dream because of families like yours.

KING: That is Mario Santiago, the executive chef of May St. Cafe in Chicago, and Gerardo Valdivia, a father of five. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.