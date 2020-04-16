Neighbors Want You To Dress Appropriately When Checking Your Mail

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people dress casually during these extra weeks at home. And some residents of Maryland have seen enough, in fact, too much. On Tuesday, the Taneytown Police Department shared an ominous message on social media. Quote, "please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are." You can imagine that over a bullhorn, can't you? Remember to put on pants. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.