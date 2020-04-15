© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Volunteer Firefighter Discovers $8.2 Million In His Bank Account

Published April 15, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A firefighter in Indiana went to the ATM. He expected his account to hold cash the government is sending Americans. But instead of $1,700, Charles Calvin found 8.2 million. He showed WGN his receipt documenting the fortune. Days later, the millions vanished, having appeared and disappeared without explanation. Easy come, easy go - although Calvin still does have that stimulus payment. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.