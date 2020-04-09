Police In Czech Republic Tell Nudists To Wear Face Masks

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is hard to stay indoors all the time, especially if the weather's nice. But there are still rules. In the Czech Republic, police in one town reportedly found 75 people violating rules by not covering their mouths in public. That included some sunbathers really enjoying their time out in nature. Police told these opportunistic nudists to cover up. They didn't need to get dressed; they just had to wear those face masks. Weird tan lines in the age of coronavirus.