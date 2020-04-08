Pulley System Expands On Contactless Pizza Delivery

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're all coming up with creative ways to get essential items in this time of social distancing. And sometimes, that essential item is pizza. Some pizza companies are offering contactless delivery when you order online. Tracey Spears in Park Hills, Mo., has come up with a creative way to take advantage. She has created a pulley system, lowering a box out of her second-story apartment window. She posted a video on TikTok hoisting up her pizza from there. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.