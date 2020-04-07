© 2021
New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Will Be On The Job

Published April 7, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Easter Sunday will be different this year. Church services and picnics have been canceled. In a lot of places, only essential workers are going outside. So yesterday, New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, gave kids some good news.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN: You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.

KING: She gently warned the Easter Bunny might be too busy to make it to every house. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.