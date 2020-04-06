© 2021
Social Distancing Guidance: Florida County Says Think Alligator

Published April 6, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We know we're supposed to stay at least 6 feet apart from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it can be hard to visualize how far 6 feet is exactly. We've been told the length of a car, a large couch, a dining room table. Leon County, Fla., came up with its own device. The county advised residents on social media to keep at least one large alligator length apart from one another. Florida will be Florida. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.