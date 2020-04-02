© 2021
Toilet Paper Cargo Is A Victim In 18-Wheeler Crash Near Dallas

Published April 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A tractor-trailer overturned and burst into flames on Interstate 20 yesterday near Dallas. The driver says he hit a bump, lost control and slammed into a barrier. He and his dog were uninjured in this one-vehicle crash, but the precious cargo they were hauling was not so lucky - a full load of toilet paper on its way to bathrooms. Thousands of rolls of Texas TP burned before they could be flushed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.