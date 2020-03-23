Amid Coronavirus Closings, Priest Hears Drive-Up Confessions

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The coronavirus has changed the way we do a lot of things. For a priest in Bowie, Md., it changed the way he hears confessions. Father Scott Holmer sits in a chair in the parking lot of St. Edward Church, and parishioners drive up and confess from the front seat of their cars. His drive-through lane is open seven days a week, and people who want to stay anonymous just have to ask and Father Holmer will put on an eye mask. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.