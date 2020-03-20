Dow's Dive Erases All Gains Under Trump

Updated at 5:52 p.m. ET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 913 points, leaving the index 2.8% lower than when President Trump took office. Friday's drop culminated a staggering week of losses as the coronavirus impact took an economic toll.

The Dow closed down nearly 4.6% Friday, and the S&P 500 index fell 4.3%. The Nasdaq dropped nearly 3.8%.

Trump has often touted the stock market's performance under his presidency, but the coronavirus has wiped out all the gains since he took office Jan. 20, 2017.

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

The Dow lost 17% just this week and is down nearly 33% so far this year.

It was the last day of floor trading before the New York Stock Exchange switches to all-electronic trades starting Monday to help protect its employees and others from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.