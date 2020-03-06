Tito's Warns Don't Use Its Vodka To Make Hand Sanitizer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with advice from the makers of Tito's Vodka. Do not use their product to make homemade hand sanitizer. People online are suggesting vodka as an ingredient to protect against the coronavirus. The vodka makers tell the Dallas Morning News hand sanitizer must contain 60% alcohol; Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40%. Rather than making hand sanitizer, it's much better to save the vodka for killing time when you're in quarantine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.