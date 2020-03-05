Ohio Police Caution: Avoid Distractions, Don't Knit At Stoplights

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road and avoid distracted driving - you know, texting, scrolling down Twitter. In Columbus, Ohio, they have a new warning against knitting while driving. An unidentified motorist was caught on camera getting in a few stitches at a red light. Police shared the video on Twitter, asking drivers to please be careful and keep the knitting needles away from the wheel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.