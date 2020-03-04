© 2021
Brother Brings Llama To Sister's Wedding. She Wasn't Pleased

Published March 4, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Five years ago, Mendl Weinstock found himself very annoyed with his sister. She was only a teenager, but she and her friends were talking incessantly about their weddings. So he told her when she got married, he would bring a llama. At her wedding recently, he did just that. He showed up with a live llama dressed in a custom tuxedo. A viral picture captured his sister's furious face. She said she's planning her revenge for his graduation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.