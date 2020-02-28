© 2021
Minister In Hell, Mich., Will Officiate At Saturday's Mass Wedding

Published February 28, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Tomorrow is leap day, February 29. If it's your wedding day, you only get an anniversary every four years. And there is a special place in Hell for you, as in Hell, Mich., where tomorrow, Rev. Yvonne Williams is officiating a mass wedding for 29 couples. The Detroit Free Press reports that couples get married for no charge. When you get married in Hell, the reverend says, there is nowhere for your marriage to go but up. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.