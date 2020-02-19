NICU Nurse In Decades-Old Photo Looks Familiar

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A couple from Edison, N.J., had a baby. Zayne Caldwell came 10 weeks early, so he's in a neonatal ICU. His parents were looking at their old baby pictures to see how much Zayne looked like them, and they saw another familiar face. The nurse taking care of Zayne also took care of his dad when he was born early more than 30 years ago. Zayne is doing fine. His mom told the Courier News that having the same nurse is a godsend. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.