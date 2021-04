A Man Walks Into A Bar And Ends Up Saving A Life

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Australian man found an unresponsive gecko floating in his beer. After chest compressions had no effect, his drinking buddies made a suggestion.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Mouth to mouth.

(SOUNDBITE OF HEAVY BREATHING)

GREENE: Brett picked up the small lizard, gave a few puffs, a few more gentle chest compressions and...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRETT: Whoa, he's alive. Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: That revived gecko skittered up Brett's arm. The bar rejoiced.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRETT: I saved his life.

