In Germany, The Bridegroom's Oak Is Full Of Romantic History

Published February 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Bridegroom's Oak is a tree in Germany with a romantic history. In 1890, a young woman, Minna, fell in love with a man, Wilhelm. Her father didn't approve, so they wrote letters and left them in a knothole in the tree. Minna's dad later backed down, and they got married. The legend spread, and thousands of people have written letters addressed to that tree, looking for love. The BBC reports the oak is responsible for more than 100 marriages. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.