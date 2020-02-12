© 2021
Target Apologizes To Golden Gophers Fans For Onesie Confusion

Published February 12, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Target is based in Minneapolis, which makes this mistake really hurt. Stores in the Twin Cities carried a maroon onesie. It repped the University of Minnesota but called its mascot the Badgers. The Badgers, of course, are Wisconsin's mascot and the sworn rivals of Minnesota. Target apologized to fans of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The onesie was pulled from shelves, but not before two were sold to some really confused sports fans. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.