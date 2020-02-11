© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

South Carolina Man Fishes Winning Lottery Ticket Out Of The Trash

Published February 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We learn in the news business to always double check names and numbers. A man in Newberry, S.C., learned that playing the lottery. State officials say he threw away his ticket after he did not seem to win a recent drawing. He had some coffee, checked the numbers again and saw he'd been looking at the wrong day; rescued the winning ticket from the trash and now plans to spend the $100,000 on his grandkids' education. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.