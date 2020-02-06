© 2021
A Creative Take On The Mona Lisa Is Up For Sale In Paris

Published February 6, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Later this month, a recreation of the Mona Lisa goes on sale in Paris, a work of art made entirely of Rubik's Cubes. All the little colored squares create a kind of mosaic. It's expected to sell at auction for more than $160,000. A French artist called Invader molded the piece using hundreds of the little puzzles. He says it's part of a movement he created called Rubikcubism. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.