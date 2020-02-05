Student Loan Borrower Receives 55,000 Letters From Lender

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Dan Cain of Twinsburg, Ohio, recently got a call from a postal worker. His mail, he was told, would not fit through the post office door. Dan went down to the office and discovered 55,000 addressed to him from his student loan company. Here's where it hurts - Cain says the thousands of duplicate statements were miscalculated. The company disagrees but says it will work with him to figure out what went wrong. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.