Beer Can Helps To Reunite Runaway Dog With Her Family

Published February 4, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Three years ago, Monica Mathis' dog Hazel ran away. But soon, they're going to be reunited, all thanks to a can of beer. Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Fla., has been putting photos of shelter dogs on their cans with the goal of finding them a home. Monica saw a picture online of her dog on one of the cans. The former Florida resident now lives in Minnesota, so the shelter is sending Hazel her way. Cheers to that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.