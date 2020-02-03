© 2021
Iowa Caucus Location Conflicts With Girl's Basketball Tournament

Published February 3, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Moville, Iowa, the caucuses aren't the only game in town. Nope. In that town, there's also the Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament. The Woodbury County Democratic Party booked Woodbury Central High months ago. But that is also the site of the Wildcat game, where the basketball teams have to play. So school officials are moving the caucus to a nearby middle school. Parents of Wildcats, don't forget to caucus. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.