Twitter Followers Mock Tweet From San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Published January 28, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When a boulder fell on a Colorado highway, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office responded with a warning. A tweet said the road was blocked by, quote, "a large boulder the size of a small boulder." They meant to say the size of a small car, but Twitter is unforgiving. One person offered thanks that it wasn't a large boulder the size of a large boulder. And another named the rock Biggie Smalls. If you don't know, now you know. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.