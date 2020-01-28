© 2021
GoFundMe: Trio Will Watch 'Cats' For Charitable Donations

Published January 28, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Three friends in New York wanted to raise money to help people with HIV and AIDS. But they needed a creative way to get people to donate, so they conjured up an interesting GoFundMe pitch. Help us raise $15,000 for the nonprofit Housing Works, and we will watch the movie "Cats" for 24 hours straight. The movie is considered bad, but the fundraising gimmick is working. So far, they've raised over 1,600 bucks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.