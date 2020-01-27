© 2021
Match On Dating App Helps Rescue Trapped Camper In Norway

Published January 27, 2020 at 7:04 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Let's say your car gets stuck on a treacherous mountain road. How would you signal for help? You can make a phone call, send up a flare, or you could try using a dating app. That's what Lonia Haeger did when her camper got trapped in ice in the North Cape in Norway. She created a Tinder account right there and got a match with Stian Lauluten. Stian came to the rescue with a bulldozer and helped free the camper. Not bad for a first date. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.