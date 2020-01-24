Thanks To His Dad, Baby Ryan Covers AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rumor has it the original members of AC/DC may be getting back together. But while we await confirmation, there's a new cover to chew on.

(SOUNDBITE OF BABY RYAN'S COVER OF AC/DC'S "THUNDERSTRUCK")

MARTIN: That's Baby Ryan's version of "Thunderstruck." His dad, Matt MacMillan, spent a year recording his son's cooing and laughter. He painstakingly isolated them by pitch and stitched them together. The result is some serious competition for AC/DC. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.