Virginia County Rebuffs West Virginia's Request To Join Them

Published January 14, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The West Virginia Senate has a message for nearby Frederick County, Va. - join us. In the Civil War, West Virginia broke off from Virginia to join the Union. Now a West Virginia senator says he thinks the county could still vote to become part of Virginia. It has been 158 years, mind you. A Frederick County official shut down the idea, telling the Herald-Mail paper, basically, they're just not that into West Virginia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.