Florida Woman Has 2 Sets Of Twin Boys In 2019

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in West Palm Beach, Fla., got a big surprise. News channel WPTV reports that Alexzandria Wolliston had twins in March. Then in December, it happened again - two sets of twin boys in 2019. She says they're a blessing from her grandmothers, who both lost twins in childbirth.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEXZANDRIA WOLLISTON: I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids. They just sent them down for me.

MARTIN: She also has a 3-year-old, who she says is like two kids in one. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.