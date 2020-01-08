© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

International Space Station Astronauts Send Cookies Back To Earth

Published January 8, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some precious cargo arrived back on Earth yesterday. A capsule landed in the Pacific with almost two tons of material from the International Space Station, including chocolate chip cookies. Astronauts bake them to test a zero-gravity oven. But for the sake of science, they weren't allowed to take a bite. There were also mice in the capsule. They'd been in orbit for a muscle experiment. No word on whether they asked for a glass of milk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.