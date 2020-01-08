Gorilla At San Diego Zoo Recovers From Cataract Surgery

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Chris Heichel is a cataract surgeon. He's done thousands of eye operations, but he says Leslie was his first gorilla. This week, the San Diego Zoo announced doctors from UC San Diego took out Leslie's cataract. The zoo thinks it might have developed from an injury when she was playing around and got a little too rowdy. The doctors anesthetized her, replaced the lens in her left eye, and now she is back with her troupe in the zoo's gorilla habitat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.