20-Year-old McDonald's Hamburger Is Standing Up Against Time

Published January 6, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This summer, a McDonald's hamburger will be old enough to legally drink. Utah's David Whipple bought the burger in 1999 and only intended to save it for a week to show how things deteriorate. But more than 20 years later, Mr. Whipple still has the burger sealed in a burger tin. He opened it for the first time in six years for KUTV in Heber City and found that everything but the pickle and the ketchup remain. Wonder how that would taste. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.