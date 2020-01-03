© 2021
Cat Found Unharmed In Car Engine After Road Trip In Britain

Published January 3, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Cats do a fair amount of roaming. They're independent animals. But one cat in England took independents to the extreme. On Christmas Day, a driver who'd made the trip from Birmingham to London heard something under his hood. He opened it to find the cat, who'd made the 130-mile trip unharmed. Shelter employees at the Celia Hammond Animal Trust don't know if the cat has an owner, but maybe the old saying applies here - not all who wander are lost. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.