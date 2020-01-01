© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Michigan Waitress Benefits From Generous 2020 Tip

Published January 1, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Danielle Franzoni was having a bad day. She was moving, which caused stress. The waitress tells Michigan's Alpena News she cried at work at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant, and then a customer left an end-of-decade tip - 2020 - a tip of $2,020 on a bill for 23 bucks.

NOEL KING, HOST:

I always wonder what percent to tip - 15%, 20%.

INSKEEP: This was 8,700%. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.