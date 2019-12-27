© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Peloton Husband' Actor Gives Girlfriend Peloton Bike

Published December 27, 2019 at 5:10 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A few weeks ago, an ad for Peloton exercise bikes went viral in a bad way. A husband gives his wife a bike for Christmas, and she dutifully tracks her workouts.

(SOUNDBITE OF PELOTON AD)

MONICA RUIZ: (As character) First ride - I'm a little nervous but excited.

KING: The ad seemed sexist and just weird. So what did Sean Hunter, who played the husband, get his real-life girlfriend for Christmas? A Peloton bike. He wrote on Instagram, here's hoping this goes over better the second time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.