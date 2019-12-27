© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Museum Of Hangovers Opens In Croatia

Published December 27, 2019 at 5:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A college student in Croatia was swapping hangover stories with friends when he thought, shouldn't stories like this be preserved? And with that, Croatia's museum of hangovers was founded. They're interactive games with beer goggles and exhibits based on mostly memorable stories. He tells CNN he is not glorifying drinking. He is celebrating a shared experience. I cannot speak to his state of mind when he came up with this idea. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.