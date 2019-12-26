© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Car

Published December 26, 2019 at 5:20 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ben Workman of Utah is never going to lose his keys again. He implanted a chip inside his hand that allows him to unlock his Tesla with just a wave. This procedure is still pretty rare. A piercing studio refused to help Workman do the implant - so did a doctor and a veterinarian. Eventually, he enlisted a family member. Someday he hopes to add a credit card chip. And just for fun, he's already implanted a magnet in his left hand for magic tricks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.