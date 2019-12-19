© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Alaska Man Robs Credit Union, Buys Disguise At Walmart Afterward

Published December 19, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in Alaska held up a credit union. The Anchorage Daily News reports Michael Jensen allegedly handed a note to a bank teller and left with nearly $1,000. Then, he was on the run, so he needed a disguise. He went to Walmart. He bought a green vest and hat, along with cigarettes, and, in the spirit of the season, left spare change in a donation bucket as he left. Yet, despite his efforts and his generosity, police arrested the man a short time later. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.