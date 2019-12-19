Alaska Man Robs Credit Union, Buys Disguise At Walmart Afterward

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in Alaska held up a credit union. The Anchorage Daily News reports Michael Jensen allegedly handed a note to a bank teller and left with nearly $1,000. Then, he was on the run, so he needed a disguise. He went to Walmart. He bought a green vest and hat, along with cigarettes, and, in the spirit of the season, left spare change in a donation bucket as he left. Yet, despite his efforts and his generosity, police arrested the man a short time later. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.