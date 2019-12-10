Jeff Goldblum Weighs In On The Best Movies Of The Decade

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

While the Oscars and the Golden Globes will honor the best films of the year, we're thinking bigger than a single year. We are considering, what are the best films of the past decade? We asked the enigmatic Jeff Goldblum.

JEFF GOLDBLUM: Well, favorite movies from this decade - well, listen, this is going to sound self-serving and awful, but there are a couple that I'm in, believe it or not. I think that Wes Anderson is a genius and I've been lucky enough to be in a couple this decade. "The Grand Budapest Hotel," I think, is a beautiful, beautiful work.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL")

RALPH FIENNES: (As M. Gustave) Why do you want to be a lobby boy?

TONY REVOLORI: (As Zero Moustafa) Who wouldn't at The Grand Budapest, sir?

GOLDBLUM: And also, Isle of Dogs is quite, quite beautiful.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ISLE OF DOGS")

COURTNEY B VANCE: (As narrator) Canine saturation has reached epidemic proportions.

GOLDBLUM: They're so personal, his movies and, of course, stylishly unconventional and unique.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ISLE OF DOGS")

VANCE: (As narrator) Trash Island becomes an exile colony - the Isle of Dogs.

GOLDBLUM: Besides that, there's another movie that came out that I think is very artful and I like a lot just from the inside out. It's called "The Mountain," and Rick Alverson directed it.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE MOUNTAIN")

GOLDBLUM: (As Dr. Wallace Fiennes) Do you believe your dreams are imaginary or that they're real?

TYE SHERIDAN: (As Andy) Real.

GOLDBLUM: Besides that, the ones that I'm not in - let me see. You know, what came to mind as I was thinking of this? I like Paul Thomas Anderson, another Anderson, and I like "The Master."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE MASTER")

JOAQUIN PHOENIX: (As Freddie Quell) What do you do?

PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN: (As Lancaster Dodd) I am a writer, a doctor, a nuclear physicist, a theoretical philosopher. But above all, I am a man, just like you.

GOLDBLUM: I do love his kind of political awareness and how they touch on the American story, that part of the American story that is complicated and sometimes darkish.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE MASTER")

CHRISTOPHER EVAN WELCH: (As John More) Good science, by definition, allows for more than one opinion...

HOFFMAN: (As Lancaster Dodd) Which is why our gathering of data is so far reaching.

WELCH: (As John More) Otherwise, you merely have the will of one man, which is the basis of cult.

GOLDBLUM: I would love to work with him. I liked "Inherent Vice." I liked all of his movies, "Boogie Nights," is, of course, great. Gee, I just think he's very special. He admired somebody that I worked with, I think, worked with him a little bit - with Robert Altman. I did four movies with Robert Altman. I was so lucky to encounter him early in my career. You should never name-drop. You know who told me that? Robert De Niro.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHNNY GREENWOOD'S "ABLE-BODIED SEAMAN")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Actor Jeff Goldblum on some of his favorite movies from the 2010s. You can share your favorites with us on Twitter. We're @morningedition.

INSKEEP: You're chuckling because Robert De Niro gives you advice all the time as well.

MARTIN: Right, every day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.