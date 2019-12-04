Judge Penalizes Soccer Fan Behind On Child Support Payments

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some sports fans just can't get enough of their favorite team. In Argentina, Hugo Federico Suarez loves the Boca Juniors soccer club so much that he fell behind on his child support. A judge banned him from going to any more games until he pays up. Reuters reports the evidence against Suarez included all of his many Boca shirts and souvenirs. The lawyer in the case said, apparently, some people don't know that, quote, "children come first; other things come after."