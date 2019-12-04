© 2021
Former President Jimmy Carter Discharged From Hospital

By Brakkton Booker
Published December 4, 2019 at 3:43 PM EST
Former President Jimmy Carter attends Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Ga., in April. Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday following treatment for an infection.
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from a Georgia hospital after being admitted over the weekend to receive treatment for a urinary tract infection.

The Carter Center announced Wednesday the 39th president "looks forward to further rest and recovery at home."

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon," Carter Center spokesperson Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

"He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season."

As NPR has reported, Carter, 95 has suffered from a series of recent health challenges, including an operation last month to relieve pressure on his brain following two falls at his home.

There were "no complications from the surgery," the Carter Center announced after his procedure last month.

Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981. Prior to that, he served as governor of Georgia.

Brakkton Booker
Brakkton Booker is a National Desk reporter based in Washington, DC.
